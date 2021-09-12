Delhi weather update: Cloudy skies keep mercury down in national capital

The city had recorded 121.1 mm rainfall from 5:30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday, according to the weather department. (ANI Image)

A day after record heavy rains pounded Delhi, partly cloudy skies on Sunday kept the mercury low in the national capital as the maximum temperature settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

Several areas in the national capital received rains on Sunday, including Safdarjung Enclave (0.8 mm), Palam (2.4 mm) and Aaya Nagar (36.3 mm), it said.

On Saturday, record heavy rains lashed the national capital making it the wettest monsoon season in 46 years.

The relative humidity was recorded at 93 per cent on Sunday evening, it said.

The weatherman has issued a yellow alert, predicting generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature likely to settle around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

It had recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall on two consecutive days at the start of the month — 112.1 mm on September 1 and 117.7 mm on September 2.

In 2003, the national capital had received 1,050 mm of rainfall.

It has been a bountiful September for Delhi, with 383.4mm of rainfall recorded this month till Saturday evening, which is the highest in 77 years, according to the weather department.

The air quality index remained in the “satisfactory” category at 62 at 6.05 pm, according to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.