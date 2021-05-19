  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather update: Cloudy, pleasant morning in national capital

May 19, 2021 10:07 AM

The IMD had said on Tuesday that as Cyclone Tauktae weakens further, its remnants will bring moderate rains to several parts of north India including the Delhi-NCR region.

delhi weatherAccording to MeT officials, the maximum temperature in the city will settle around 28 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent. (Photo source: ANI)

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy and pleasant morning on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In the last 24 hours, 1.8 mm rainfall was recorded in parts of the city, it said.

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature in the city will settle around 28 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent.

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy sky with heavy rain during the day.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “satisfactory” category. The air quality index (AQI) was 84 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

