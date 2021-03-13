Delhi weather update: Clear Saturday in national capital, Sunday to be similar

The sky is expected to remain clear on Sunday and there will be mist in the morning, the weatherman said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 32 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

It was a clear Saturday in the national capital and the maximum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the Met office said.

The sky is expected to remain clear on Sunday and there will be mist in the morning, the weatherman said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 32 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

Saturday’s minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius while the humidity levels oscillated between 84 and 43 per cent, the Met office said.

At 153, the AQI was recorded in the ‘moderate’ range, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ SAFAR app.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good’, 51 and 100 satisfactory’, 101 and 200 moderate’, 201 and 300 poor’, 301 and 400 very poor’, and 401 and 500 severe’.