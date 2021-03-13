Delhi weather update: Clear Saturday in national capital, Sunday to be similar

Saturday's minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius while the humidity levels oscillated between 84 and 43 per cent, the Met office said.
The sky is expected to remain clear on Sunday and there will be mist in the morning, the weatherman said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 32 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.
It was a clear Saturday in the national capital and the maximum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the Met office said.
