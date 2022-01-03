  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather update: Chilly morning in city, minimum temperature 5.4 degrees C

The air quality of the national capital was “very poor” as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 389 in the morning.

Written By PTI
delhi cold
The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius. (File photo: IE)

Delhiites woke up to a chilly Monday morning with the minimum temperature of the city settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. The relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality of the national capital was “very poor” as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 389 in the morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the maximum temperature was 20.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.