Delhi Weather Update: 8 cold waves in January, highest in 12 years, light rain likely tonight

According to the India Meteorological Department, this year, Delhi recorded the third consecutive cold wave on Thursday and eighth so far this month which is the highest in 12 years. It is expected that the cold wave is likely to abate from Thursday and there might be chances of light rain or drizzle on Thursday night.

The main meteorological station in Delhi located at Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius which is two degrees below average. The minimum temperature in Delhi was 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, marking the second cold wave, reported PTI.

As per the IMD data mentioned on the website, the city has seen eight cold wave days in January so far which is the highest in the month in at least 12 years. In January 2020, there were seven days with extreme cold but no records were made.

IMD data shows the city recorded a spell of intense cold wave from January 5 to 9 which was the second longest in the month in a decade.

According to the IMD data, the city recorded an intense cold wave from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade. It has also logged over 50 hours of dense fog this month which has made a record since 2019.

Earlier, the meteorological office had mentioned that the cold wave conditions would abate from Thursday or Friday under the influence of two western disturbances that are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

As per the IMD, the city has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far due to lack of strong western disturbances in November and December. Last year, the city recorded 82.2 mm of rainfall in January which was the highest recorded since 1901.

(With PTI inputs)