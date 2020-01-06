Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal; Cold wave in North India

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius last night, he said. (AP Photo)

Fresh snowfall occurred at many places in the Kashmir Valley and higher reaches of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, while the national capital received light rains as the cold wave continued its grip in most parts of north India on Monday.

Delhi received light rains Monday evening after a warm day and more showers are expected in the 24 hours.

The minimum temperature rose slightly due to a cloud cover lingering over the city, weather experts said.

However, temperatures are expected to dip over the next three to four days due to rains under the influence of a western disturbance.

The city recorded a high of 19.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Rains are expected in north India between January 7 and 9, which will lead to a dip in the mercury in Delhi, the weather experts said.

In Kashmir, Srinagar and other places received first snowfall of 2020 on Monday as the night temperature across the valley improved due to the fresh downpour.

“Light to moderate snowfall occurred across Kashmir, including Srinagar city, since early morning,” an official of the MeT department said.

However, flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport were going on as per schedule, an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.

The fresh snowfall has resulted in light temperature going up in the valley, the MeT department official said.

Over 600 vehicles were stranded as fresh snowfall and landslides triggered by rains closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday, officials said.

The highway has been closed for traffic after fresh snowfall across the Jawahar tunnel and fresh landslides at Digdool, they said.