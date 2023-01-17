Delhi weather today: Cold wave breaks all records, temperature drops to 2.4 degree celsius

Delhi weather today: Cold wave is breaking all its previous records. This morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius at the city’s base station, Safdarjung. It was a notch above Monday’s minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius which was the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.

While the temperature at the Palam Observatory recorded a visibility level of 500 meters. According to the weather office, ‘very dense fog’ is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, between 51 and 200 meters is ‘dense’, between 201 and 500 meters ‘moderate’, and between 501 and 1,000 meters ‘shallow’.

On January 1, 2021, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius. This year, the chilly waves whipped through the nation and its adjoining areas. It logged a minimum of 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 8.

On Tuesday, the temperature dropped to two-degree Celsius at the Lodhi Road, where the India Meteorological Department Headquarters is located.

At Ayanagar in southwest Delhi, 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius at the Ridge in the center of Delhi, and 2.3 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur in west Delhi, the minimum temperature was recorded. According to IMD data, Delhi saw an extreme cold wave from January 5 to January 9, which was the second longest in the month in a decade.

Additionally, this month has seen the most intense fog since 2019 with over 50 hours recorded.

According to the meteorological office on Monday, two western disturbances that are expected to hit the area in quick succession would cause cold wave conditions to subside starting on January 19.

The chilly northwesterly winds from the mountains stop blowing, leading to an increase in temperatures.

Also Read Several trains delayed yet again as fog reduces visibility – Check detailed list here

When the minimum temperature in the plains drops to 4 degrees Celsius or reaches 10 degrees Celsius and 4.5 notches below average, a cold wave is declared. A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature decreases to 2 degrees or departs from the normal limits by more than 6.4 notches.