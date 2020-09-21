Delhi weather: Temperature soars as national capital witnesses hottest September in 5 years; Check IMD forecast

IMD in its weather bulletin for Delhi stated that there will be the partly cloudy sky on September 21. Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development on September 22. (Representative image by IE)

Delhi is witnessing its hottest September in five years. The month of September in 2020 is also drier than in previous years. With a few rainy days and the presence of dry winds, the average maximum temperature in September 2020 has been the highest in the five years. The day time temperature on September 20 in Delhi was 36.8 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal for the month, as per the Indian Express report.

According to data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the first 20 days of the month of September recorded average maximum temperature at 36.1 degrees and three rainy days. In September 2018, the average maximum temperature was recorded by IMD at 32.7 degrees Celsius with 14 days of precipitation. Back in 2017, the average temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius with seven rainy days. In 2016, it was 35 degrees Celsius with three days of rain, as per IE report.

The maximum temperature recorded at IMD’s Palam observatory was 36.5 degree celsius, at Lodhi Road was 37.2 degree celsius, alt Ridge was 36.5 degree celsius, at Ayanagar was 36.5 degree celsius, according to data provided by the IMD.

IMD in its weather bulletin for Delhi stated that there will be the partly cloudy sky on September 21. Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development on September 22. Partly cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on September 23 and 24, IMD stated. The weather forecast is valid till morning September 25.

IMD has predicted thunderstorms or lightning at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, and east Rajasthan.