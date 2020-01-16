Delhi weather: Heavy rains, hailstorm predicted in parts of national capital

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 272 at 9.30 am, which falls in the poor category. (PTI)

Some parts of the national capital received light rains on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal,” a MeT official said. The humidity levels shot up to 97 per cent.

The Safdurjung observatory recorded traces of rainfall while the rain received at Palam observatory was 0.3 mm. The weatherman has predicted heavy rains in parts of Delhi towards the evening accompanied by hailstorm. According to railway officials, 12 trains were running behind schedule in the northern railway sector due to weather conditions.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 272 at 9.30 am, which falls in the poor category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe-plus” category.