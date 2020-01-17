Delhi weather: Foggy morning in national capital, rain, thundershower predicted

New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2020 10:43:45 AM

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to settle around 17 degrees Celsius while minimum on Saturday is likely to settle around nine degrees Celsius. 

delhi weather, delhi temperature, delhi rain, delhi weather forecast today, delhi weather news, delhi AQI, delhi air quality todayThe Safdarjung observatory recorded 16.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am. (ANI) 

Delhiites woke up to a foggy Friday morning after overnight rains with the minimum temperature setting at 11.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average. Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 16.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am. 

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or thundershower. The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to settle around 17 degrees Celsius while minimum on Saturday is likely to settle around nine degrees Celsius. 

The air quality index was recorded at 283, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

