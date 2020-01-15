Delhi weather: Cold Wednesday morning in national capital; rains, thundershowers predicted

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2020 10:44:57 AM

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of very light rains or thundershowers towards the night.

Delhi weather today, Delhi weather update, Delhi cold, Delhi rain, Delhi rain prediction today, delhi temperature todayAn AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category. (Representational Image: PTI)

Delhiites woke up to a cold Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of very light rains or thundershowers towards the night.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 221 at 9.36 am, which falls in the poor category. 

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi weather Cold Wednesday morning in national capital rains thundershowers predicted
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NEUROShield: Cutting-edge diagnostics for early detection of brain disorders; Here’s how it works
2Ayushman Bharat: NHA, ITC e-Choupal join hands to boost rural healthcare, help farmers
3Climate change becomes focus of World’s largest asset manager controlling $7 trillion funds