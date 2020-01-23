Delhi weather: Sunny morning in national capital, AQI at 276; strong winds to help improve air quality

New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2020 11:08:48 AM

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 80 per cent. The weatherman has predicted clear skies and gusty winds with a speed of 20-25 kmph during the day.

cold wave north india, delhi weather, cold wave in delhi, delhi cold, delhi temperature, delhi fog, delhi rains, delhi AQI, air quality index Delhi NCRStrong surface winds are expected to help improve air quality further, an official said. (Reuters)

It was a clear and pleasant morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average. According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 80 per cent. The weatherman has predicted clear skies and gusty winds with a speed of 20-25 kmph during the day. “The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 18 degrees Celsius,” he said.

The air quality recorded at 9:37 am was 276. Strong surface winds are expected to help improve air quality further, an official said. Weather conditions in the north disrupted rail services, with 19 trains running late for up to four hours. On Wednesday, the city recorded a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius.

