Delhi Weather Rain today: Thunderstorm with showers hit National capital, more predicted; Waterlogging reported

Delhi weather forecast Rain today: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain has hit Delhi on Thursday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ in the national capital today. Waterlogging has been reported from across Delhi. The maximum temperature in Delhi will be 36 degree celsius and the minimum stands at 27 degree celsius.

Delhi Traffic advisory: Delhi Traffic Police has tweeted that waterlogging has been reported on Raja Garden flyover and Mayapuri flyover both carriageways. A tree fell down in front of Gate Number 2 of Delhi High Court obstructing the vehicular traffic movement. Waterlogging has also been reported from New Delhi Railway Station area, Tughlakabad area, Manekshaw road, and Dwarka area, as per ANI report.

Apart from Delhi, IMD in its weather forecast has predicted that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over National Capital Region (NCR) areas like Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. Latest satellite images have also revealed that wet spell would continue over major parts of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of north Madhya Pradesh, as per the latest information provided by IMD.

According to the IMD, the Palam observatory recorded 86 mm rainfall till 5:30 am today and the Safdarjung weather station gauged 42.4 mm rainfall. Till Wednesday evening, the city had recorded 72 per cent less rainfall than normal in August so far, the lowest in 10 years. Overall, Delhi has recorded 35 per cent less rains in the monsoon season so far, as per a PTI report.