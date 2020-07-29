Delhi Mumbai weather Monsoon in India latest: Heavy rains predicted in NCR, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh

Delhi weather, Mumbai Rains, Monsoon 2020 in India, Rainfall in Delhi latest: Delhi temperature is 31.4-degree celsius today.

Delhi weather, Mumbai Rains, Monsoon 2020 in India, Rainfall in Delhi latest: Delhi is likely to receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. Cloudy sky and heavy rains have been predicted in Mumbai. Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi in its forecast predicted Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is very likely to experience moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall of more than 65 mm during the evening of July 29 to July 30. IMD-Mumbai has predicted that there will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in India’s financial capital and suburban areas. In Mumbai maximum temperature is predicted at 30 degrees Celsius and minimum at 26 degrees celsius. Delhi temperature is 31.4-degree celsius today.

Meanwhile, isolated to very heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its daily bulletin. Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, IMD said in a statement.

In Kerala, IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Kerala — Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts for today. While, an Orange Alert has been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. IMD has issued that Orange alert (very heavy rain) for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts.