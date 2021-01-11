  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather: Minimum temperature dips to 7 degrees Celsius

By: |
January 11, 2021 11:09 AM

The mercury is likely to drop to five to six degrees Celsius by January 14, an IMD official said.

delhi weather today, delhi coldDelhi has registered above-normal minimum temperatures since January 3 as a cloud cover persisted over the city under the influence of successive western disturbances. (Photo source: ANI)

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at seven degrees Celsius on Monday and is likely to drop further as cold winds from the snow-clad western Himalayas continued to sweep the plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The mercury is likely to drop to five to six degrees Celsius by January 14, an IMD official said.

Related News

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of seven degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 16.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

Delhi has registered above-normal minimum temperatures since January 3 as a cloud cover persisted over the city under the influence of successive western disturbances.

Delhi’s minimum temperature had settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 10.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday and 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in January in four years, according to the IMD.

The cloud cover over the national capital has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far, the official said. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

However, the minimum temperature has started declining with the commencement of northwesterly winds from snow-capped mountains towards the plains starting Saturday, the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi weather Minimum temperature dips to 7 degrees Celsius
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1A cold draft? Arctic policy needs more global orientation
2Gaganyaan Mission: Two flight surgeons to soon leave for Russia for training: Science
3Delhi’s minimum temperature dips to 7.8 degree C