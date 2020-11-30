  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather: IMD says month of November coldest in 71 years

By: |
November 30, 2020 1:27 PM

Delhi had recorded a mean minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius in November 1949.

The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degree Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover on most days, according to IMD officials. (File photo: IE)

The month of November was the coldest in the national capital in 71 years, with the mean minimum temperature dropping to 10.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Delhi had recorded a mean minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius in November 1949.

Related News

The mean minimum temperature for November was 9.6 degrees Celsius in 1938; nine degrees Celsius in 1931 and 8.9 degrees Celsius in 1930, according to IMD data. Normally, the mean minimum temperature for the month of November is 12.9 degrees Celsius.

The mean minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius last year, 13.4 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 12.8 degrees Celsius in 2017 and 2016. Delhi also braved four cold waves in November on the 3rd, 20th, 23rd and 24th.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days. ”’However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day,”Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre,said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius.?This is the eight day this month that the minimum temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius.

On November 23, ”Delhi recorded a minimum of 6.3 degrees Celsius — its lowest minimum temperature in the month since November 2003, when the city recorded a minimum of 6.1 degrees Celsius,”according to Srivastava.

The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degree Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover on most days, according to IMD officials.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

The month of October was the coldest in 58 years in the national capital.

The mean minimum temperature in?October?this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi weather IMD says month of November coldest in 71 years
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lunar eclipse 2020: 4th and last lunar eclipse of this year to occur today, check timings, visibility
2Delhi’s air quality turns ‘very poor’; likely to deteriorate further
3Another cyclone brewing? IMD says depression formed over Bay of Bengal; Extremely heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala