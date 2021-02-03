  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather: IMD says minimum temperature to remain within comfortable levels for next 2-3 days in national capital

February 3, 2021 11:59 AM

The minimum temperature had settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday. The maximum temperature on Tuesday stood at 28.1 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal.

Thunderstorms, lightning and hail could also accompany the unseasonal rains.

Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to 10.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, and is expected to remain within comfortable levels for the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department said.

Easterly winds, which are not as cold as westerlies from snow-clad mountains, have been blowing in Delhi under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), it said.

The WD will also lead to light rain in the national capital on Thursday and Friday, it said.

Thunderstorms, lightning and hail could also accompany the unseasonal rains.

The minimum temperature is predicted to rise to 11 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather department said.

