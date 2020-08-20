  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Rain today: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging reported; IMD forecasts thunderstorm

New Delhi | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 10:59 AM

Delhi weather forecast, rain today update: IMD observatory in Safdarjung recorded 54.8 mm of rainfall. Aryanagar observatory recorded 122.8 mm of rainfall. Palam observatory has recorded 89.1 mm of rainfall. Ridge observatory recorded 77.3 mm of rainfall.

IMD has announced Orange Alert predicting rainfall till Friday

Delhi weather forecast, rain today update: Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida are witnessing heavy rainfall even as waterlogging has been reported from parts of the national capital region. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall will continue till noon and subside thereafter. However, there would be a generally cloudy sky. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of South-west Delhi, West-Delhi, Delhi Airport area, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Manesar. IMD has already announced an Orange Alert predicting rainfall in Delhi till Friday.

Delhi Traffic Police has stated that waterlogging has been reported in several areas in the national capital affecting vehicular traffic movement. These areas are Jhilmil, Raja Garden flyover, Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan, Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors, GT Road at Azadpur Subzi Mandi out gate, Sarai Pipal Thala, Mahindra Park Signal on GT Road, Jahangirpuri on GT Road, GTK Depot on GT Road, Madanpur Khadar near Old Police Chowki, Khajoori towards Bhajanpura near Mazar, and Burfkhana Chowk.

Water logging has been reported from Sector 39 of Noida following heavy rainfall in the area. Water logging has been reported in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi area following overnight rainfall.

