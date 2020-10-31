Feeling cold? Know why Delhi weather is unusually cool now

IMD noted that with the monsoon withdrawal, there is usually a declining trend for temperatures around this time.

In an unusual turn of events, the temperature started dropping in the national capital during October last week. The drop has been such that Delhi recorded one of the coolest days in October when compared to the last few years. During the seasonal transition to winters, October 29 and October 30 recorded temperatures as low as 13 degree Celsius.

A report by The Indian Express highlighted that temperatures were below what they usually are in October and for the first time since 2007, a 13 degree Celsius mark has been observed in this month.

It is to note that the weather is currently dry in Delhi with skies being mostly clear over North and Northwest India. For some time, gentle northwesterly winds have been blowing over the city. While a western disturbance that was developed as a trough at mid-tropospheric level was observed, it did not contribute significantly to the local weather.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in the north and northwest India, the minimum temperature is likely to remain 2 to 5 degrees below the normal range of temperature till November 12.

IMD noted that with the monsoon withdrawal, there is usually a declining trend for temperatures around this time. However, there is not any strong weather system that has surfaced to cause such drastic drop in the minimum temperatures and the temperature is expected to remain 2 to 3 degrees below normal.

As a result, Delhi is likely to experience cool and dry weather conditions for the next few days as well. The forecasting department further said that the minimum temperatures will be recorded 11-12 degrees Celsius till at least November 3. The national capital will also witness its mornings and evenings to be misty and foggy. This may further affect visibility.

Day temperatures, on the other hand, will only report a marginal drop and is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius until early next month, IMD said.