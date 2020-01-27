Delhi weather: Cold morning in national capital, light rain predicted

New Delhi | Published: January 27, 2020 10:39:06 AM

The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with mist and very light rain/drizzle and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius.

delhi air quality, delhi AQI, delhi weather forecast today, delhi weather, delhi temperature, delhi weather newsThe air quality recorded at 9.34 am for Delhi was 316, Faridabad was 282, Ghaziabad was 379, Greater Noida was 336, Gurugram was 246 and Noida was 344. (PTI)

It was a cold morning in the national capital with light drizzle in few areas of the city. Fourteen trains are running late by up to three hours in northern states due to weather conditions. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am,” a MeT official said.

The air quality recorded at 9.34 am for Delhi was 316, Faridabad was 282, Ghaziabad was 379, Greater Noida was 336, Gurugram was 246 and Noida was 344. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

