Delhi to get its first smog tower! Kejriwal to inaugurate the tower built in CP, Delhi

A control room, set up at the site, will help monitor the activities of the smog tower

Delhi is all set to get its first smog tower scheduled to be launched on Monday. The smog tower will help combat air pollution at hotspots. Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi will be inaugurating the tower in Connaught Place, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated on Thursday. The tower is built at Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Talking about the length, the structure is over 20-metres-tall and is expected to clean the air around a 1-kilometre radius in that area. The inauguration for the smog tower will take place on August 23 by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After that, experts will help ascertain its impact on pollution. The results will help further decide whether we need to install more equipment or not, added Gopal Rai.

The COVID pandemic had led to the delays in construction of the tower. The smog tower holds the capacity to purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second, Rai added. Once the structure becomes operational, a two-year pilot study will be undertaken to understand the effectiveness of the smog tower.

A control room, set up at the site, will help monitor the activities of the smog tower.

Another smog tower is also expected to be built at Anand Vihar by the central government. A 25-metre-tall smog tower is lined up and may become operational by August 31, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed in a statement as told to The Indian Express.