Delhi to breathe clean air! Capital gets its first smog tower courtesy Gautam Gambhir

Delhi gets its first smog tower! With an aim to provide relief from the pollution menace, the prototype of a first-of-its-kind large air-purifier or smog tower has been installed at the busy Central Market in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. Former cricketer and BJP Member of Parliament from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Gautam Gambhir, inaugurated the smog tower on Friday.

How does the smog tower function?

The smog tower, which has been installed by Gautam Gambhir’s foundation, is likely to treat 600,000 cubic meter air per day. It will collect 75 per cent of two kinds of pollutants — is Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10. Subsequently, the smog tower or the large air purifier will emanate purified air which will create a bubble of fresh air around it. Reports say that the smog tower will have an impact in the radius of 500 metre to 750 metre.

Gambhir said this air purifier is a prototype and its performance will be monitored and analyzed. After that several such purifiers will be installed in parts of his Lok Sabha constituency. Before the installation of the smog tower, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had procured machines and sprinklers worth Rs 70 crore when pollution was at its peak, Gambhir said.

The former left-handed opening batsman-turned-politician asserted that fighting the notorious pollution menace of the national capital was his topmost priority. Gambhir said his foundation was working on several such initiatives and every step in the direction of making Delhi pollution-free saves lives!

Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed Delhi’s AQI is improving. The data revealed that the peak Air Quality Index (AQI) in December 2019 was recorded 446. In December 2018, the peak AQI was recorded 450. However, there Delhi experienced 8 ‘severe’ days, 7 ‘poor’ days and 3 ‘moderate days’ in December 2019.

Last year there was a report that Delhi will get ‘smog tower’ to check air pollution in 2020. The smog tower will be 20-metre high. IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and the University of Minnesota have been working together to build the smog tower on the lines of China’s Beijing and Xi’an city. The Central Pollution Control Board was also involved with the project, as per IE report.