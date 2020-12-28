Delhi temperature to plunge further ahead of New Year’s Day

IMD has recommended some measures following the announcement of a cold wave.

Cover yourself up and grab a cup of hot tea as the temperature is expected to get even colder in the next two days. Ahead of New Year’s, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed people that starting tomorrow, the temperature in New Delhi will decrease and cold wave conditions will prevail. The temperature, according to Kuldeep Shrivastava, Regional Head, IMD Delhi, will decline for the next two-three days. From the looks of it, New Year’s eve in Delhi will be accompanied by a cold wave and the mercury is likely to dip till a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, IMD said that Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will have to watch out for a plunge in temperature. Shrivastava said that the temperature is expected to rise from January 1 in the national capital. The decline in temperature comes as a fresh western disturbance hits the Western Himalayan Region in India resulting in its impact on the adjoining plains of northwest India. This has led to a cold wave across five states in the plains. It is to note that when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature of the day is 4.4 degrees Celsius less than what the maximum temperature normally is, IMD considers it a cold day. On the other hand, a severe cold day is when the maximum temperature dips 6.5 degrees than the normal.

IMD has recommended some measures following the announcement of a cold wave. According to the weather department, people should stay indoors and remain fully covered. It has also asked people to avoid consumption of alcohol and if in case any body part feels cold (or turns blue), consult a doctor and take all necessary steps.

Meanwhile, IMD has also forecasted isolated rainfall in some places along with some dense fog in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.