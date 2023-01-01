Delhi: Temperature dips below season’s average, minimum temp drops to 5.5 celsius

Delhi winter’s temperature update: Delhi’s temperature again drpped two notches below the season’s average. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 5.5 degrees Celsius on sunday. It was recorded at 10.7 and 10.2 degree celsius on Friday and Saturday. Apart from this, a drop in visibility was also recorded in many parts of the country.

According to the officials, Ambala, Dehradun, Bareilly, and Varanasi recorded visibility at 25 metres at 5.30 am while Chandigarh, Patiala, Baharaich, Gaya, Purnea, Kailashahar, and Agartala recorded visibility at 50 meters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies fog as ‘very dense’ when visibility is between 0 to 50 meters, moderate between 201 to 500 metres and Shallow between 501 to 1000 meters.

According to the reports, the sky will be clear and sunny and the maximum temperature likely to settle around 19 degree celsius. The humidity was recorded at 97 percent at 8. 30 am.