  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records ‘moderate’ air quality, may turn ‘poor’ by Monday

By: |
Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:30 AM

At 9.30 am, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 168, which falls in the "moderate" category. On Friday, it recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 134.

delhi, delhi air quality, delhi air quality index, Ministry of Earth Science, SAFAR, latest news on delhi air qualityThe Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor, SAFAR, said dust from arid regions in the southwest has started affecting Delhi. (File photo: IE)

The national capital recorded its air quality in the “moderate” category on Saturday morning, while a government forecasting agency predicted that it will turn “poor” by Monday. At 9.30 am, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 168, which falls in the “moderate” category. On Friday, it recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 134.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The Ministry of Earth Science’s air quality monitor, SAFAR, said dust from arid regions in the southwest has started affecting Delhi.

Related News

“Farm fires have begun in Amritsar, Punjab, and neighbouring border regions and are likely to influence the city’s air quality,” it said. The farm fire count on Friday was around 40, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

“Deterioration in air quality index is expected on Saturday. Further deterioration — from the higher end of the moderate category to poor category — is expected on September 27 and September 28,” it said.

Pawan Gupta, a senior scientist at Universities Space Research Association, NASA, said the forecast shows high PM2.5 levels across the Indo-Gangetic plains over the next 2-3 days.

“It appears a combination of smoke, dust and weather is playing a role,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi records ‘moderate’ air quality may turn ‘poor’ by Monday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi CM Kejriwal to call on Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday over new tech developed by IARI: Officials
2Fungi tablets to curb air pollution in Delhi NCR? New alternative to tackle crop stubble burning; check details!
3Major improvement in air quality in Delhi’s pollution hotspots during lockdown: CPCB