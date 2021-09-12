Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius today; light to moderate rain likely during the day

The relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent in the morning

Delhi rains: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, which is one notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department noted today. It further said that the relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent in the morning. There are chances of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index remained in the “satisfactory” category at 54 at 8.05 yesterday due to record rains on Saturday, noted real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is marks as ”good”, 51 and 100 is ”satisfactory”, 101 and 200 comes under ”moderate”, 201 and 300 is ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor”, and 401 and 500 ”severe”.

On Saturday, parts of the Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) airport in New Delhi witnessed heavy waterlogging following record rain in the national capital. An ‘orange alert’ was issued as the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark on Friday (highest annual rainfall in 46 years). ANI, News agency, shared the visuals showing aircraft on the ground at the airport which was seen partially flooded if not fully. The bad weather yesterday affected flight operations with airlines like SpiceJet, IndiGo requesting passengers to track the status of their flights before leaving for the airport from home.