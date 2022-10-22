Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius; air quality ‘poor’

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The air quality in the national capital, however, continued to remain in the “poor” category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 260 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Also read: NASA: James Webb captures stunning pics of Pillars of Creation

According to the weather office, a clear sky is expected during the day.

The mercury is likely to touch a high of 32 degrees Celsius during the say, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8.30 am.