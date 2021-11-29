Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.3 deg C

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 69 per cent, it said.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 69 per cent, it said.

The maximum temperature will settle around 27 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday, the IMD said.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average. The minimum temperature settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, it said.

The national capital’s air quality was on Monday recorded in the severe category at 406, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.