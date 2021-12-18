  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records minimum temperature at 6 Degrees C, shallow fog predicted

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius and shallow fog has been predicted during the day, it said.

Written By PTI
delhi cold, delhi weather update
The minimum temperature was two notches below the season's average, the IMD said. (File photo: IE)

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius and shallow fog has been predicted during the day, it said.

The minimum temperature was two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said. The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 280 at 8 am which falls under poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. Humidity was recorded at 94 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021covid 19 cases in world