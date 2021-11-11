Delhi records maximum temperature of 25.4°C, mercury to fall further in next few days

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Thursday was 79 per cent. (File)

The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, with the weather department predicting the mercury to fall further in the next few days.

This was the lowest maximum temperature of this season so far. Before this, the city recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius on November 5, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

On Thursday morning, Delhi also recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 12.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Thursday was 79 per cent.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday with the air quality index clocking the value of 419 at 7 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The IMD has forecast a clear sky with mist or shallow fog in the city in the coming days. Officials said the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall further in the next few days.