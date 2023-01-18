Delhi records cold waves for the eighth day, rain anticipated next week

Delhi has once again recorded a cold wave today, January 18, in this month. According to data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website, January will be the coldest in at least 12 years.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The temperature on Tuesday and Monday was 2.4 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively, reported PTI.

Going back, the month of January recorded a severe cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, which is the second longest spell in a decade, according to IMD.

This month has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog, which is the most since 2019.

The IMD has also said that there are chances that the cold wave conditions could increase from Thursday-Friday due to the influence of western disturbances which are most likely to affect the region.

It is also expected that Delhi might get slight rainfall or drizzle on Thursday night.

Light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds going up to 50 kilometres per hour is predicted to come over northwest India, which might include Delhi, on January 23 –24 under the influence of another western disturbance.

Until now, Delhi has not experienced any rainfall as was expected around Lohri.

In 2022, Delhi recorded at least 82.2 mm of rainfall in January, which was the highest in the month since 1901.

