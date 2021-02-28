  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records 2nd highest mean maximum temp for February since 1901

By: |
February 28, 2021 9:01 PM

The highest mean maximum temperature recorded for February in Delhi was 29.7 degrees Celsius in 2006, the IMD officials said.

Delhi weatherDelhi's air quality was in the poor category throughout the day with the air quality indexrecorded at 211, the realtime data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

Delhi has recorded mean maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius in February, the second-highest recorded for the month in the last 120 years, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The highest mean maximum temperature recorded for February in Delhi was 29.7 degrees Celsius in 2006, the IMD officials said.

Related News

On Sunday, a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, was recorded, while the maximum temperature was 32.3 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

The weather department has predicted a clear sky for Monday with mist in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category throughout the day with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 211, the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), high-surface wind speed, higher temperature and higher boundary layer heights were influencing AQI positively.

“Hence, AQI is forecasted to be in moderate to the poor category in the next two days,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi records 2nd highest mean maximum temp for February since 1901
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ISRO’s PSLV-C51 launched successfully without first Indian private company satellite ‘Anand’ – Here’s why
2PSLV-C51 carrying 19 satellites lifts-off from Sriharikota
3Delhi weather update: Mercury settles above normal in national capital