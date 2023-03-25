scorecardresearch
Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Written by PTI
Delhi received 12 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Saturday, the highest in a day in March in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 12 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8:30 am, it added.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

At 9 am, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the “moderate” category at 102.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 ‘”severe”.

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday evening.

First published on: 25-03-2023 at 10:06 IST

