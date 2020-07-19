Delhi rains: Capital faces waterlogging, traffic snarls; Delhi Traffic Police issues alert for these areas

The situation was particularly bad at Minto Road — a stretch that has been infamous for waterlogging during rains in the past few years. (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

Delhi rains: Several areas in Delhi experienced waterlogging after heavy rains lashed the capital throwing traffic out of gear on Sunday morning. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to post alerts informing commuters about waterlogged roads in the capital.

The Delhi traffic department issued alerts saying waterlogging had been reported from under the Railway Bridge at Minto Road, GTK Depot, Azadpur underpass, Guru Nanak Chowk (JLN Marg), South Avenue Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass on M B Road, New Delhi Railway Station Paharganj side, Azad Market towards Kishanganj, Near Prembari Pul on Ring Road, Kanjhawala-Karala Road near Begumpur, Moolchand underpass – Lajpat Nagar towards AIIMS and from Batra Hospital.

On Sunday morning the capital received its first spell of heavy rains which led to flooding in low-lying areas. PTI reported that several stretches that had ongoing construction work faced waterlogging due to the heavy spell of rains.

The situation was particularly bad at Minto Road — a stretch that has been infamous for waterlogging during rains in the past few years.

PTI quoted the Delhi fire department as saying that a bus and two autorickshaws had been stuck at the Minto Bridge underpass due to heavy waterlogging. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service told PTI that a call was received at around 7:54 AM regarding waterlogging from the spot and their team reached the spot where a bus and two autorickshaws had been stuck due to waterlogging. The fire department personnel rescued the driver and the conductor of the bus and also the driver of an autorickshaw. There were no passengers on board the bus, he said.

#WATCH Delhi: Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/wBCjSRtvqw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020



In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted that traffic was affected from Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, on Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan Flyover, GGP PDR road, and near Mundka Metro station due to waterlogging in the areas.

The first spell of rains also affected the movement of traffic at W point, Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk and from Ring Road towards Bhairon Road, the Delhi Traffic Police informed.