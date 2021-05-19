Delhi rain, weather update: NCR likely to witness rainfall with gusty winds today; Check IMD forecast

Delhi, NCR likely to witness moderate rainfall with gusty winds today

The national capital Delhi received spells of rainfall on Tuesday night under the impact of cyclone Tauktae who after making landfall in Maharashtra, Goa, and other western states has moved north-northeastwards across Rajasthan, Uttarakhand due to interaction with western disturbances.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the cyclone lost force and weakened into a “depression” as it moved northwards laying its centre over south Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. The depression is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall with winds at about 60 kmph speed in the northern states and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh.

Light to moderate intensity rainfall with gusty winds travelling at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph will continue to occur in the capital and its adjoining areas like Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Badurgarh, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra and several other adjoining districts.

The weather department has further warned of squalls of rainfall in the NCR region on Wednesday. With fresh rain, the national capital found relief from the scorching summer sun with the maximum temperature settling at 30.8 degrees Celsius, i.e. nine degrees below the season’s average temperature.

The landfall process of Tauktae cyclone that hit the Gujarat coast in the Saurashtra region between Daman and die ended around 1.30 am on Tuesday leaving behind a trail of destruction. At least 13 people lost their lives, houses were destroyed, 70,000 electric poles fell and thousands of trees were uprooted causing a snag in the power supply, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the light rain has improved Delhi’s air quality with the AQI getting to the ‘satisfactory’ category on Tuesday, the first time since September last year, said the Central Pollution Board data. Delhi recorded 24 hours AQI of 93 on Tuesday.