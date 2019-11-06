Delhi Pollution: Air quality continues to be in ‘very poor’ category

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 6, 2019 11:15:44 AM

The air quality index was recorded at 324 on Tuesday morning while last night it was at 309.

air quality index delhi real time, delhi air pollution case study, delhi air pollution, delhi pollution, which mask is good for air pollution in delhi, air pollution, air index of delhi todayAn AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category. (Reuters)

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the “very poor” category on Wednesday as schools reopened in the national capital. The air quality index was recorded at 324 on Tuesday morning while last night it was at 309. However, the air quality had improved on Tuesday from the previous days giving some respite to people suffering from pollution.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

The Meteorological Department forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain, only thundershowers towards the evening today.

ALSO READ | Pakistan, China released poisonous gas to pollute Delhi air, says BJP leader | WATCH

The maximum temperature is expected to be 31 degrees while the minimum will be 18 degrees celsius, the MET said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi Pollution: Air quality continues to be in ‘very poor’ category
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Chandrayaan 2: PM Narendra Modi hails ISRO’s moon mission, calls it a success
2From the Interstellar! Voyager 2 of NASA sends crucial details from beyond the solar system
3Oasis on Mars! NASA’s Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient oasis on the red planet