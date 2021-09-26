  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi: Over 2,000 trees may be axed for construction of highway

By: |
September 26, 2021 2:33 PM

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has sought permission from the Delhi forest department for the development of a 14.75-km stretch of the six-lane access controlled Delhi-Saharanpur highway, according to official documents.

delhi, national highway authority india ltd, Delhi forest department, trees to be axed, ix-lane access controlled Delhi-Saharanpur highway,, delhi-UP borderThere are a total of 2,038 trees on the stretch between the Akshardham NH-9 junction (Representative Image)

Over 14 hectares of forest land in east and northeast Delhi having 2,038 trees is proposed to be diverted for the construction of a stretch of a six-lane highway.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has sought permission from the Delhi forest department for the development of a 14.75-km stretch of the six-lane access controlled Delhi-Saharanpur highway, according to official documents. There are a total of 2,038 trees on the stretch between the Akshardham NH-9 junction and the Delhi-UP border.

Related News

The tree species include Sheesham, Sahtut, Peepal, Champa, Ashok, Subabul, Neem, Eucalyptus, Kikar, Ber, Jamun and Gular.
The Rs 1,500-crore project is part of Phase I of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the second largest highway construction programme in the country under which 50,000 km of roads will be constructed.

“The project falls in deemed forest land and diversion of this deemed forest land is unavoidable,” the proposal read.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi Over 2000 trees may be axed for construction of highway
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-climate crisis leads to sharp rise in child marriages in Sundarbans
2Cyclone ‘Gulab’ LIVE Updates: Sea condition ‘very rough’, officials issue alert; IMD releases ‘red message’ as storm gathers speed
3Pipe dream: Why safe tap water remains a privilege in India