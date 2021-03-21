Delhi-NCR AQI: Air ‘very poor’ in Greater Noida, ‘poor’ in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (File image)

The air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category in Greater Noida, while it was ‘poor’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Sunday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday was 300 in Ghaziabad, 301 in Greater Noida, 260 in Noida, 287 in Faridabad and 245 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app.

On Saturday, it was 249 in Ghaziabad, 259 in Greater Noida, 227 in Noida, 296 in Faridabad and 223 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the ‘very poor’ category may lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while ‘poor’ may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.