Delhi-NCR air quality to fluctuate between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ this week; CPCB asks states to strictly implement GRAP

Implementing agencies have been asked to submit daily reports to concerned state pollution control boards and committees.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday reviewed the air quality in Delhi-NCR observing that the contribution of stubble burning may rise in the next five days with the AQI fluctuating between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories.

Taking stock of the situation, the central pollution watchdog directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to ensure strict implementation of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) measures including the sprinkling of water on roads.

Implementing agencies have been asked to submit daily reports to concerned state pollution control boards and committees.

“The sub-committee convened a meeting on November 8 and reviewed air quality status as well as meteorological and air pollution forecast.

“As per IMD’s forecast, winds are expected to be north-westerly for the next five days which may possibly lead to a high contribution of stubble burning. In addition, favourable meteorology may cause air quality to fluctuate between the higher end of ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category in the coming days,” the CPCB said.

It directed the authorities to increase the frequency of mechanised cleaning of road and sprinkling of water on roads and ensure that all brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are closed in Delhi-NCR.

It directed the states to maximise the generation of power from existing natural gas-based plants to reduce the operation of coal-based power plants in the NCR and intensify public transport services and introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.

“States to disseminate information about air pollution levels and for creating awareness among citizens regarding steps to minimise air pollution.

“Implementing agencies, at appropriate level, must closely monitor actions taken and submit a daily report to concerned state pollution control boards and pollution control committees (SPCB/PCCs) which will review and further submit reports to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and CPCB,” the pollution watchdog said.