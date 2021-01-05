  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi gets rains for third day on the trot

January 5, 2021 10:50 AM

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 4.7 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday.

delhi rains, delhi weatherThe rains, under the influence of a strong Western Disturbance, come on the back of a 'severe" cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to the New Year. (Photo source: IE)

Sporadic rains lashed the national capital for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded 12 mm and 4.8 mm, 8.9 mm and 6.2 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period.

The minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius as a result of cloud cover. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

The weather department said Delhi may witness light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 30 kmph during the day. A hailstorm is also predicted in parts of the capital.

The rains, under the influence of a strong Western Disturbance, come on the back of a ‘severe” cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to the New Year.

On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years, and “very dense” fog lowered visibility to “zero” metres.

On Sunday, intense rains, thunder and lightning lashed the city. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 39.9 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sunday.

The WD is causing widespread snowfall in the hills. Once it withdraws, the mercury will fall again to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, the official said.

