Delhi gets rains for third day on the trot

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 4.7 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday.
The rains, under the influence of a strong Western Disturbance, come on the back of a 'severe" cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to the New Year. (Photo source: IE)
Sporadic rains lashed the national capital for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.
