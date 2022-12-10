Delhi Air Quality Index: Air quality recorded in ‘very poor’ category in national capital, AQI reaches 337

Even as the temperature is dipping, the national capital is still facing the air crisis. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality of the national capital remained “very poor” on Saturday at around 8:30 am.

Earlier on Friday, the capital’s air quality was poor and according to SAFAR, it was recorded at 303 at around 11 am.

The AQI in the Delhi University Area Stood at 316. The smog level increased in the national capital as the temperature dropped. Noida has the highest AQI of 448 compared to any other city in the NCR region. In Gurugram, the AQI was recorded at 304.

According to ANI, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM), a panel of central government, held a meeting on Wednesday to assess the quality in Delhi-NCR. The commission has shared recommendations to control air pollution in the national capital. “As the AQI in Delhi has slipped into the “severe” category, the subcommittee had decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP, in addition to all action under Stage I and Stage II of the GRAP, be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR’’, as per notice.

Earlier on Sunday, the CAQM had announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as (GRAP). The news came after the air quality in Delhi dipped and fell into the ‘severe’ category.

When the air quality index is between 0 to 100 it is considered as ‘good’; when it is between 100 and 200, it is ‘moderate’, from 200 to 300 it is ‘poor’ and from 300 to 400 it is considered to be ‘very poor’ and when it is between 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as ‘severe’.