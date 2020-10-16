Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai asks officials to prepare report for implementing anti-air pollution campaign

Departments concerned have been asked to expedite preparations and submit a ground report by Monday in this regard, the minister tweeted in Hindi.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed concerned departments to prepare a ground report for the implementation of the ‘Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution.
Rai chaired a meeting with the additional chief secretary, senior officials of the departments of environment and transport, Delhi traffic police and divisional commissioner and directed them to expedite preparations for implementation of the campaign.