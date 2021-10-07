Delhi: Compliance to dust control norms increases to 90%

The city government also launched an anti-dust campaign on Thursday. (Reuters/File)

Compliance with dust control guidelines at construction and demolition sites in Delhi has improved from 63 percent in November-December last year to 90 percent in July-August, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

DPCC teams inspected 11,489 sites in November–December last year. Of these, 7,288 (63 percent) were found complying with the dust mitigation measures, DPCC data showed.

Ninety percent of the sites inspected in July-August this year – 5,049 out of 5,619 – adhered to the norms.

Inspections were conducted at all construction sites, irrespective of their sizes.

“The change in air quality, significant or not, due to the increased compliance of dust mitigation measures can be ascertained once the project proponents install sensors at their construction and demolition sites. The data from these sensors will be uploaded on the web portal launched for self-monitoring of compliance,” said DPCC Member Secretary K S Jayachandran.

In January-February, 8,827 (74 percent) of the 12,006 sites inspected were found adhering to the dust control guidelines.

The compliance increased to 78 percent in March-April as 5,237 of the 6,712 sites followed the measures.

It further increased to 91 percent in May-June – 2,942 of the 3,231 sites found complying with the guidelines, according to the DPCC data.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday launched a web portal for self-monitoring of compliance of dust control guidelines at construction and demolition sites in the capital.

All project proponents are required to mandatorily register on the web portal.

The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis, Rai said.

The project proponents will be given scores based on their self-assessment. Action will be taken based on the scoring. A notice will be served through the portal itself.

The city government also launched an anti-dust campaign on Thursday. It will continue till October 29.