  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi CM Kejriwal to call on Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday over new tech developed by IARI: Officials

By: |
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 12:39 PM

Scientists at the institute have developed "decomposer capsules".

Arvind Kejriwal, Prakash Javadekar, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, crop residue, latest news on arvind kejriwalIt decreases the use of fertilizers and increases the soil fertility, Kejriwal had told reporters on Thursday. (File photo:IE)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday to discuss a low-cost technology developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here to manage crop residue, officials said.

Scientists at the institute have developed “decomposer capsules”. Four capsules, some jaggery and chickpea flour are enough to prepare 25 litres of solution, which is sufficient to cover one hectare of land.

Related News

This solution can be sprayed on stubble. The crop residue softens and decomposes in around 20 days. It decreases the use of fertilizers and increases the soil fertility, Kejriwal had told reporters on Thursday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi CM Kejriwal to call on Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday over new tech developed by IARI Officials
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fungi tablets to curb air pollution in Delhi NCR? New alternative to tackle crop stubble burning; check details!
2Major improvement in air quality in Delhi’s pollution hotspots during lockdown: CPCB
3Climate exigency: The time to act is now!