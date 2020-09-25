Delhi CM Kejriwal to call on Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday over new tech developed by IARI: Officials

Scientists at the institute have developed “decomposer capsules”. Four capsules, some jaggery and chickpea flour are enough to prepare 25 litres of solution, which is sufficient to cover one hectare of land.
This solution can be sprayed on stubble. The crop residue softens and decomposes in around 20 days. It decreases the use of fertilizers and increases the soil fertility, Kejriwal had told reporters on Thursday.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.