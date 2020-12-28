  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi braces for cold wave in run-up to New Year

By: |
December 28, 2020 11:31 AM

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius as against 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

delhi waether, delhi coldKuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said a Western Disturbance led to "scattered to fairly widespread" snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. (Photo source: ANI)

A cold wave is likely to grip parts of Delhi over the next four days as frosty winds from the Himalayas have started blowing towards the plains, weather department officials said on Monday.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius as against 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department said the mercury may drop to three degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve. Cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of the city over the next four days, it said.

Related News

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said a Western Disturbance led to “scattered to fairly widespread” snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The wind system has withdrawn. Now, cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas will bring the minimum temperature in north India down by three to five degrees Celsius, he said.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, UP and north Rajasthan. Ground frost and dense fog is likely in isolated pockets in the region,” the IMD added.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal. On Sunday last, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi braces for cold wave in run-up to New Year
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China launches remote sensing satellite into space
2Mercury below 5 degree C at many places in North India; IMD forecasts cold wave later this week
3Air quality dips to ‘severe’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad after two days