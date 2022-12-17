Delhi AQI: Another day with ‘very poor’ air quality in the capital, AQI at 310

Delhi AQI Today: The air quality of the national capital on Saturday morning again recorded under the ‘very poor’ category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), The city’s air quality index was recorded at 310 in the very poor category.

According to the reports, the air quality was recorded ‘very poor’ with the presence of PM 2.5 in the air quality index at 318 in the area of Delhi University whereas it was recorded at 314 at Pusa. Also, Noida saw the air quality in the ‘very poor’ category with the AQI at 386 today.

The AQI at Mathura and Lodhi Road was 306 and 303 respectively, both of which rated the air quality ‘very poor’ while the air quality index was recorded ‘poor’ with 266 at Delhi Airport Index.

When the Air Quality Index is between 0 and 100, it is considered as good; when it is between 100 and 200, it is moderate; when it is between 200 and 300, it is considered as bad; when it is between 300 and 400, it is very poor; and when it is between 400 and 500 or above, it is severe. Earlier, Delhi’s air quality was recorded ‘moderate’, it subsequently fell into the ‘very poor’ category.

Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Mandir Marg said, “If you continue to go in the morning, there is a burning sensation in the eyes. Currently, there has been a slight decrease in the pollution, but not much. The government needs to take action against the four wheelers that are operating in the city. If a household contains four people, all four have four wheelers,” reported ANI.