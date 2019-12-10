Delhi air quality ‘very poor’ for 7th consecutive day; AQI at 356

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 10, 2019 10:57:58 AM

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

delhi aqi, delhi aqi today, delhi air pollution, delhi air quality today, delhi air quality now, delhi air quality forecast, delhi air pollution level, delhi air pollution today, delhi air pollution newsIn the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad performed the worst as its AQI was recorded at 400. (Reuters)

The air quality remained in the “very poor” category in the national capital for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday as the cold weather and calm winds allowed accumulation of pollutants. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 356 at 8.45 am.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad performed the worst as its AQI was recorded at 400. The AQI in Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida was 387, 326 and 382 respectively. The minimum temperature in Delhi was 16 degrees Celsius while the humidity was recorded at 66 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi air quality ‘very poor’ for 7th consecutive day; AQI at 356
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1New Zealand volcano: Volcanologist says eruption sending steam and ash at 12,000 feet into air ‘significant’
2Delhi pollution: Air quality in national capital remains in ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 358
3Delhi-NCR’s air quality likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category on Monday