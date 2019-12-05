Delhi air quality turns ‘very poor’, AQI reaches 339

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2019 11:23:25 AM

The air quality index in the city crossed the 300 mark for the first time in 11 days and stood at 339 at 8 am.

delhi aqi, delhi air quality, delhi aqi today, delhi aqi level, delhi aqi index, delhi air pollution, delhi air quality todayPollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels. (Reuters)

The air quality in the national capital turned “very poor” on Thursday due to falling temperatures, high humidity and calm winds. The air quality index in the city crossed the 300 mark for the first time in 11 days and stood at 339 at 8 am.

Pollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi air quality turns ‘very poor’, AQI reaches 339
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ISRO gears up for launch of RISAT-2BR1 on December 11
2Pull up people responsible for failure of Chandrayan-2: Roy
3TN CM felicitates Chennai based techie Shanmuga Subramanian for locating debris of ISRO’s Vikram lander