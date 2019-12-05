Delhi air quality turns ‘very poor’, AQI reaches 339

The air quality index in the city crossed the 300 mark for the first time in 11 days and stood at 339 at 8 am.
The air quality in the national capital turned “very poor” on Thursday due to falling temperatures, high humidity and calm winds. The air quality index in the city crossed the 300 mark for the first time in 11 days and stood at 339 at 8 am.
Pollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels.
