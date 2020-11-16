Delhi Air Quality Index: Diwali 2020 sees higher presence of pollutants than 2019, CPCB tells NGT

Delhi Air Quality Index, air pollution update: Diwali 2020 witnessed a higher presence of all pollutants in the air than it was measured in the corresponding period last year, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The CPCB filed a report before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stating that all pollutants have been reported in “higher values” on Diwali than it was during the Diwali 2019. This had resulted in air quality in the national capital falling in the ‘severe’ and “very poor quality” category on Sunday, a day after Diwali 2020 night, as per an ANI report.

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated mainly due to stubble burning and bursting of firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations violating norms put in place by the Delhi government and the National Green Tribunal, as per the ANI report.

However, in relief, the air quality has improved on Monday. While the overall air quality was in the lower end of the “Very Poor” category on Monday morning, it was predicted to improve during the day and reach the ‘Poor’ category, according to details provided by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), Ministry of Earth Science, said.

In its “short-range forecast”, SAFAR-India said that the direction of surface winds was northeasterly. The energetic nature of the surface wind will disperse pollutants and “scattered rainfall” in Delhi and surrounding areas have also washed out some of the pollutants. The number of stubble burning incidents have been reported to 282.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to improve and remain in the ‘Poor’ category on Tuesday, according to details provided by SAFAR-India. On November 18 and November 19, the AQI has been predicted to marginally deteriorate. The AQI will stay in the “Very Poor category” on November 18 and November 19.

PM2.5 in Delhi was ‘poor’ on Monday and it will remain ‘poor’ on Tuesday. After three days, PM2.5 will deteriorate to the “very poor” category, as per data provided by SAFAR-India.