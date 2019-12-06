Delhi air quality: AQI in NCR deteriorates to ‘severe’ category

The Air Quality Index in the national capital was 411. The satellite cities of Ghaziabad (426), Greater Noida (426) and Noida (423) also recorded air quality in the severe category.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.
