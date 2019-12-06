Delhi air quality: AQI in NCR deteriorates to ‘severe’ category

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 6, 2019 10:58:27 AM

The Air Quality Index in the national capital was 411. The satellite cities of Ghaziabad (426), Greater Noida (426) and Noida (423) also recorded air quality in the severe category.

delhi air quality, delhi air pollution, delhi AQI, delhi air quality today, delhi AQI report today, delhi pollution level todayAn AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category. (PTI)

The air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated further, slipping to ‘severe’ category on Friday. The Air Quality Index in the national capital was 411. The satellite cities of Ghaziabad (426), Greater Noida (426) and Noida (423) also recorded air quality in the severe category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

